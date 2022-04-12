Free Photos With the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart!

Photo: Courtesy Brentwood Country Mart

Celebrate Easter at Brentwood Country Mart on Saturday, April 16!

The event is free, but reservations are required for Easter Bunny photos. 

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/photos-with-the-easter-bunny-tickets-308870689547

Bring your EventBrite ticket details with you to check-in. The event is first come first serve. The earlier you arrive the better as the Bunny goes back to his burrow at 1:30 p.m. sharp.

The check-in will be located at the back of the Mart near Hudson Grace.

Photos will be emailed within 48 hours to the email provided on your Eventbrite ticket.

in Upbeat Beat
