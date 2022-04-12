Free Photos With the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart!

Celebrate Easter at Brentwood Country Mart on Saturday, April 16!

The event is free, but reservations are required for Easter Bunny photos.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/photos-with-the-easter-bunny-tickets-308870689547

Bring your EventBrite ticket details with you to check-in. The event is first come first serve. The earlier you arrive the better as the Bunny goes back to his burrow at 1:30 p.m. sharp.

The check-in will be located at the back of the Mart near Hudson Grace.

Photos will be emailed within 48 hours to the email provided on your Eventbrite ticket.