Post-Oscars Dinner and a Movie at Palisades Village

“All Quiet On The Western Front,” “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and “The Sea Beast” screening at the Bay theatre

The 2023 awards season has officially come to a close, and what better way to catch up on the top films and Hollywood chatter than with dinner and a movie at The Grove and Palisades Village?

Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a romantic date night, or a rainy day activity, you can enjoy advanced seating at Caruso’s AMC and Bay Theatre, as well as pre- or post-film bites at one of the many restaurants and bars on the properties.

At Palisades Village’s Bay Theatre, movie lovers can watch this year’s Best International Film, “All Quiet On The Western Front,” as well as the Best Animated Film winner, “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and the Best Animated Feature Nominee, “The Sea Beast.” For dinner, Angelini Ristorante & Bar offers authentic Italian cuisine featuring well-loved signature dishes and seasonal flavors made with fresh local fare, while Qué Padre serves modern Mexican favorites using locally sourced ingredients. Finally, Roca Pizza, a new addition to Palisades Village, combines Roman origins with a California flair by topping pizzas with fresh, seasonal ingredients and baking them in a specialized Italian oven for a delightfully crisp crust.

Meanwhile, at The Grove, moviegoers can currently enjoy a variety of films, including this year’s Best Picture winner, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” as well as new releases such as “Scream VI” and “65.” For dinner, guests can choose from a variety of options, including MacGuffins Bar for specialty cocktails, craft beer, and premium wine, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill for fresh sushi, sashimi, and family-style Japanese fare, La Piazza for sophisticated, traditional, homemade Italian food, and Edo Bites for an innovative menu of healthy specialties.