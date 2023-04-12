Retailers in LA Must Meet Fair Work Week Standards Under New Ordinance Los Angeles’ Fair Work Week

Ordinance in effect as of April 1

The City of Los Angeles has enacted the Fair Work Week Ordinance, aimed at ensuring that retail workers in the city receive fair work week standards. The new ordinance, which came into effect on April 1, applies to retail businesses with more than 300 employees worldwide, who work at least two hours in a particular week and are entitled to earn the California minimum wage.

The City’s Bureau of Contract Administration will oversee the implementation of the ordinance, which includes requirements for stable and predictable schedules, additional opportunities to work, and other employment protections such as working conditions, hours, and wages.

The 300+ employee threshold encompasses workers employed through temporary services, staffing agencies, subsidiaries, and certain franchises. The businesses have 180 days to educate and outreach to their employees on the implementation of the new ordinance. Full enforcement, including penalties, will commence on September 28, 2023.

“There are thousands of hard working employees in the retail industry in Los Angeles and this Fair Work Week ordinance will set specific standards for their employers to follow, and will provide workers with more clarity, flexibility and opportunities in their jobs,” said Director of the Bureau of Contract Administration John L. Reamer, Jr.

For more detailed information on the ordinance, go to this link: Fair Work Week section on the Bureau of Contract Administration website.