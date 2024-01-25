French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

Photo: Instagram: @burgette.restaurant

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese

By Zach Armstrong

Burgette, a French burger spot from Bar Monette owner Sean McDonald, is gearing up for its grand opening at 111 Santa Monica Blvd. 

However, while a November instagram post stated the eatery was set for a January launch, the business is now aiming for a late February soft opening with a hard opening not yet determined, according to a Bar Monette staff member. 

The eatery’s location will be adjacent to its sister restaurant Bar Monette. When the announcement of McDonald’s new venture was made, Burgette was described as a place that will serve “Parisian inspired” hamburgers, small plates, cured meats, cheeses, natural wine and beer. A post from Downtown Santa Monica Inc. described the upcoming restaurant as “snug” with a “hole-in-the-wall ambiance with exposed brick.”

Burgette’s Instagram has made multiple posts showcasing menu items, including the “La Burgette” with beef, Dijon burger sauce, and six month Mimolette cheese, and the “Salmon belly Oklahoma smash burger.”

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @palisadesnews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Now Offering After School Snack Menu

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Pali-style Fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) Included By Zach Armstrong Through June 30, the recently opened Jemma...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

1920s Style Event Will Celebrate Legacy of Silent Film Star Marion Davies

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Several Features of the Event Will Throw Guests Back Into the 1920s By Zach Armstrong On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Renowned Opera Singer Set to Perform at St. Matthews

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

This performance showcases music by Wagner, Amy Beach, Margaret Bonds and more Renowned mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, recently featured at the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Hearings Set for Proposed Changes to SMMUSD Board Member Election Process

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

A petition proposes dividing the district into seven geographic “trustee areas” The Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Mother in Custody After Leaving Child Alone on Boat

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The Child Is in Protective Custody By Zach Armstrong A mother has been arrested after her infant child was found...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dog Park Finally Set for Pacific Palisades

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Spacious Parks Are Already a Key Component to the Mostly-Residential Palisades, but Dogs Are Not Allowed By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$2.1M Three-Story Home Set For Construction on Sunset Ave

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The existing 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new compound This 4,800 sq ft lot is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$25M Santa Monica Home Features Putting Green and Entertainment Pavilion

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The grounds offer expansive lawns and a gorgeous swimming pool Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets, this family...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$75M Estate Along Pacific Coast Highway Comes With Tennis Court and Guest Apartments

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

The 12-bedroom, 14-bath home spans approximately 12,000 sq ft This exclusive beach and bluff compound graces one of Paradise Cove’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Car Fatally Crashes Into Woman Pushing Cart

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

The woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified on scene On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

From 2017 to 2021, He Operated a VirtuL-Currency Money Services Business Known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC A 33-year-old Santa...

Photo: Rudy Barrientos
Hard, News

Law Firm Issues ‘Cease and Desist’ to Beloved Palisadian Taco Truck

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Operations Continue But New Signage Has Been Posted By Zach Armstrong Rudy Barrientos has been operating the beloved Gracias Señor...

Photo: Instagram: @duckhornwine
Dining, News

Three Course Dinner Event at SALT to Feature Pairings from Napa Valley Luxury Wine Company

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar...
Dining, Video

(Video) See What’s Cooking at Cha Cha Chicken

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @palisadesnews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR