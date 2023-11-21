French Cuisine Residency Comes to Palisades Village

Palisadians Don’t Have to Travel to Paris

By Zach Armstrong

Throughout the end of the year, Vincent Samarco of the acclaimed French bistro Belle Vie will oversee cooking, staff and other operations at the Palisades Village’s own Draycott, as reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

During Samarco’s tenure at Draycott, customers can expect offerings including his favorite wines, baked raclette, steak entrecote, beef tartare, cassoulet, Angel’s eggs, warm goat cheese salad and brunch quiches, reported L.A. Weekly.

In a TV interview with Fox 11, Draycott owner Marissa Hermer remarked that the idea for a partnership would be great after hearing Samarco remark about the “art of the table and community.” Samarco went on to say that with his cooking in local eateries, he is the “cheapest way to get to Paris.”

Opening in 2016, Belle Vie was a Wilshire Boulevard spot which Tasting Table described as “quickly became a cultural hub for locals in addition to its reputation as a refined French bistro.” It halted operations in late 2020 following impacts from the pandemic. Last year, a documentary titled after the restaurant premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival which chronicled the struggles Belle Vie faced through COVID-19.

The Draycott is located at 15255 Palisades Village Ln. The eatery, from Marissa and Matt Hermer, is a European-style restaurant/cafe that includes a sun-drenched patio. It also raises funds for local charity partners each month during its Happy Hour.