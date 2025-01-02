French-Inspired Palisades Restaurant to Close After Six Years

The Menu Featured Dishes That Ranged From French Onion Soup to Locally Inspired Creations Like Radiatore With Lamb Bolognese

The Draycott, a French-inspired brasserie that has been a staple of the Palisades Village community since 2018, announced it will close its doors after six years of operation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing our doors,” the restaurant shared in an Instagram post. “We’ve loved every moment shared with our neighbors and friends and are grateful to have become part of the fabric of our Palisades community.”

Co-owners Marissa and Matt Hermer, British expats turned local residents, created The Draycott as a family-friendly dining destination with European luxury and California flair. The restaurant served as a gathering place for celebrations, Sunday brunch outings, and everything in between, offering indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the park at Palisades Village.

The menu featured dishes that ranged from French onion soup to locally inspired creations like Radiatore with lamb bolognese and roasted halibut with leek fondue. Favorites like fish and chips, a wagyu burger, and truffle mac n’ cheese exemplified its fusion of British and Californian cuisine.

When The Draycott opened in 2018, it was hailed as one of the anchor tenants of Palisades Village, a retail and dining development designed to rejuvenate the area. The restaurant’s debut was covered by LA Eater, which highlighted its elegant design, family-friendly ambiance, and a menu blending California ingredients with British classics. In 2023, Gotham Mag featured The Draycott in a round-up of the best brunch spots across the United States.