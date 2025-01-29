Fundraiser Aims to Raise $100K for Palisades’ Domestic Workers After Wildfire

GoFundMe Campaign Aims to Support Jobless Domestic Workers Post-Palisades Fire

In response to the devastating effects of the Palisades Fire, which has destroyed approximately 5,000 structures, The Help Company has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to provide direct financial aid to domestic workers left jobless by the disaster.

The fundraiser, titled “Palisades Fire Domestic Workers Fund,” has already raised $69,679 towards its $100,000 goal, with 557 donations received. The campaign highlights the plight of housekeepers and nannies who, unlike homeowners, often have no access to insurance payouts or significant assistance, as noted by the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Lisa Guillen contributed $20 to the fund, while an anonymous donor gave the highest single donation of $5,000. Jessica Otazua was the first to donate with $25.

The Help Company, which has been connecting domestic workers with families in Los Angeles for over 40 years, is leveraging its network to support these essential workers. “While domestic and care workers are central to our communities, during times of crisis they are often the first to lose income and some of the last to receive aid,” the campaign states.

In an update on January 29, The Help Company announced a partnership with Kounkuey Design Initiative, ensuring that all donations, past and future, will be tax-deductible. The organizer also reported over 100 applicants for aid, with plans to finalize verifications and distribute funds soon.

The GoFundMe can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-the-help-company-to-support-domestic-workers.