Fundraiser Launched to Help Disabled Veteran Recover Stolen Vehicle

Photo: GoFundMe via Lindsay Green

The Fundraiser Seeks to Raise Enough Money to Purchase a Used Car and a New Mobilized Scooter

A fundraiser has been organized to support Lawrence “Larry” Shaw Sr., a disabled veteran whose vehicle, mobilized scooter, and fishing poles were stolen from his carport in the early hours of July 21. The campaign, set up by Lindsay Green on behalf of Shaw, aims to raise funds to replace the stolen items.

Larry Shaw Sr., a lifelong resident of Santa Monica, relies heavily on his vehicle and scooter for mobility and independence. Following the theft, he faced significant challenges in reporting the incident due to limited police resources. Shaw was on hold with the non-emergency line for several hours and had to visit the station in person days later to file a report. There is currently no active investigation into the theft, according to the GoFundMe.

Green, who has been in a relationship with Shaw’s son for 23 years, expressed her distress over Shaw’s situation. “It breaks my heart to see him lose his independence and the joy he found in activities like fishing,” she said. Shaw, who has worked his entire life, recently had to stop due to needing knee surgeries. On the day of his scheduled surgery, he slipped while getting into his car and broke his hip, further complicating his mobility issues.

The fundraiser seeks to raise enough money to purchase a used car and a new mobilized scooter for Shaw. “Any donation, big or small, will make a huge difference in his life,” Green emphasized. The campaign also encourages people to share the fundraiser to help spread the word.

The GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elderly-disabled-veteran-replace-stolen-car-scooter.

