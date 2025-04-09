Fundraising Efforts Continue for Palisades Restaurants on the Road to Recovery

Months after the Pacific Palisades fire, local restaurants Reel Inn, Vittorios, and Rocco’s continue to rally community support as fundraising efforts push toward recovery goals

In the months following the devastating January wildfire that swept through the Pacific Palisades, three beloved local restaurants—Reel Inn Malibu, Vittorio’s Restaurant, and Rocco’s Palisades—have continued their fundraising efforts, with the support of the community helping them move closer to rebuilding and recovery.

Reel Inn Malibu: Over $200K Raised for Staff Support

After 36 years of serving the Malibu community, Reel Inn was lost to the flames. In the weeks following, the owners launched a GoFundMe campaign to support their loyal staff while navigating the uncertainty of rebuilding. The response has been nothing short of remarkable.

As of early April, the Reel Inn Fire Recovery Fund has raised $200,329, nearing its revised goal of $225,000. The campaign, organized by Teddy Seraphine-Leonard, originally set a target of $185,000 but increased it twice due to overwhelming community generosity. The funds are being used to provide three months of wages and benefits for staff who suddenly found themselves without work.

“The crew were floundering and rudderless until you bailed them out with your generous gifts,” Seraphine-Leonard wrote in a March update. “Your support… made a huge difference easing the loss of the Reel.”

Vittorios Restaurant: Rebuilding After 40 Years

Founded in 1984, Vittorios Restaurant was another casualty of the January 7 blaze. Within 24 hours, the family-run business—anchored by Mercedes Pellegrini and her daughters—was reduced to rubble. The owners quickly turned to crowdfunding to support their 16 displaced employees.

Their Help Vittorios Rebuild campaign has since raised $35,870 of its $50,000 goal—an impressive 72% funded—with donations continuing to trickle in.

Organized by Julian Kalaydjian, the campaign highlights the multigenerational spirit of the restaurant and its staff. “The family owners and employees are devastated,” the page reads. “Your contributions will help us through this challenging time.”

Rocco’s Palisades: Still Pushing Toward Recovery

The Rocco Levy family has been serving the Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu communities for 45 years. Their Palisades location, a neighborhood staple, was also destroyed in the fire. In response, longtime family friend Debra Silbar launched the Rocco’s Palisades Fire Recovery Fund, now managed by Kristina Levy.

The fundraiser has garnered $63,408 out of its $100,000 goal—putting it at 63% funded from over 300 donations. The money aims to cover staff wages and secure a temporary kitchen to continue their beloved “Lunches With Love” catering program.

In a heartfelt March update, the Levy family expressed deep gratitude:

“We face the future with the peace in knowing that above all else, the kindness of you good people has always shined first, best and brightest.”

Related Posts
Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Councilmember Clarifies Position on Fairview Library Amid Public Outcry

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The statement came during a packed City Council meeting April 8, where dozens of residents—many holding signs reading “Save the...

Photo: Facebook: Venice Heritage Museum
Dining, News

Hal Frederick, Beloved Venice Restaurateur Who Helped Name Abbot Kinney Blvd., Dies at 91

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

In 1987, he opened Hal’s Bar & Grill on what was then still called West Washington Boulevard—a street Frederick helped rename Hal...

Photo: Palisades Recovery Coalition
Hard, News

Palisades Recovery Coalition to Present Rebuilding Draft Plan

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Described as a “structured, methodical approach” to post-disaster recovery, the plan aims to streamline materials management, workforce deployment, and legislative...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Man Attempts to Steal Route 66 Sign, No Arrest Made

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Police said the man left the area without further incident A man was detained Sunday afternoon after police found him...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey Marks 60 Years with Harbor Tours, Nostalgic Parties, and Deals Around Town

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Around town, restaurants and businesses are marking the milestone with promotions tied to the year of the marina’s dedication Marina...

Photo: Santa Monica Art Museum
News, Upbeat

Art Museum Opens Photo Exhibit Honoring First Responders of LA Wildfires

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

The exhibition includes photographs of firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and volunteers working during the height of the crisis A...
News, Upbeat

Caruso to Address Palisades Residents in Upcoming Webinar on Rebuilding Efforts

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Caruso has remained vocal in recent months about the slow pace of recovery in the region and has criticized city...
News, Real Estate

New Santa Monica Place Management Aims to Restore Mall as “Heart and Soul” of Community

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

The firm plans to attract new retailers and restaurants in anticipation of the 2028 Olympics Commercial real estate firm Prism...
News, Video

(Video) Makeshift Memorial Created at Dog Park for Venice Shooting Victim

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Zachary Melton, Known by Locals as “Turtle”, Was Protecting a Woman in an Altercation with the Suspected Gunman Zachary Melton,...
Hard, News

800 Lots Cleared as Debris Removal Progress Continues in Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Residents can track ongoing cleanup efforts via an interactive progress map The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed debris...
Hard, News

Asbestos Being Stored at Temescal Gateway Park by USACE

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The park, a well-trafficked entrance to the Topanga State Park system, has been closed to the public since the cleanup...

Photo: LAPD
News

Venice Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing; Police Seek Public’s Help

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Richard Hunter, 79, Disappeared After Leaving His Home Saturday Morning Authorities and family members are seeking the public’s help in...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Beachfront Building Blends Residential, Commercial Space for $12M

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The listing highlights a 270-degree view spanning the Pacific Ocean, Venice Pier, and the Los Angeles skyline A four-story mixed-use...

Photo: LAPL
News

Community Rally Planned to Save Santa Monica’s Fairview Library

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Supporters Urge Santa Monica City Council to Keep the Library Open By Judith Meister, Chair, Santa Monica Library Board A...
News

BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward....

