Fundraising Efforts Continue for Palisades Restaurants on the Road to Recovery

Months after the Pacific Palisades fire, local restaurants Reel Inn, Vittorios, and Rocco’s continue to rally community support as fundraising efforts push toward recovery goals

In the months following the devastating January wildfire that swept through the Pacific Palisades, three beloved local restaurants—Reel Inn Malibu, Vittorio’s Restaurant, and Rocco’s Palisades—have continued their fundraising efforts, with the support of the community helping them move closer to rebuilding and recovery.

Reel Inn Malibu: Over $200K Raised for Staff Support

After 36 years of serving the Malibu community, Reel Inn was lost to the flames. In the weeks following, the owners launched a GoFundMe campaign to support their loyal staff while navigating the uncertainty of rebuilding. The response has been nothing short of remarkable.

As of early April, the Reel Inn Fire Recovery Fund has raised $200,329, nearing its revised goal of $225,000. The campaign, organized by Teddy Seraphine-Leonard, originally set a target of $185,000 but increased it twice due to overwhelming community generosity. The funds are being used to provide three months of wages and benefits for staff who suddenly found themselves without work.

“The crew were floundering and rudderless until you bailed them out with your generous gifts,” Seraphine-Leonard wrote in a March update. “Your support… made a huge difference easing the loss of the Reel.”

Vittorios Restaurant: Rebuilding After 40 Years

Founded in 1984, Vittorios Restaurant was another casualty of the January 7 blaze. Within 24 hours, the family-run business—anchored by Mercedes Pellegrini and her daughters—was reduced to rubble. The owners quickly turned to crowdfunding to support their 16 displaced employees.

Their Help Vittorios Rebuild campaign has since raised $35,870 of its $50,000 goal—an impressive 72% funded—with donations continuing to trickle in.

Organized by Julian Kalaydjian, the campaign highlights the multigenerational spirit of the restaurant and its staff. “The family owners and employees are devastated,” the page reads. “Your contributions will help us through this challenging time.”

Rocco’s Palisades: Still Pushing Toward Recovery

The Rocco Levy family has been serving the Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu communities for 45 years. Their Palisades location, a neighborhood staple, was also destroyed in the fire. In response, longtime family friend Debra Silbar launched the Rocco’s Palisades Fire Recovery Fund, now managed by Kristina Levy.

The fundraiser has garnered $63,408 out of its $100,000 goal—putting it at 63% funded from over 300 donations. The money aims to cover staff wages and secure a temporary kitchen to continue their beloved “Lunches With Love” catering program.

In a heartfelt March update, the Levy family expressed deep gratitude:

“We face the future with the peace in knowing that above all else, the kindness of you good people has always shined first, best and brightest.”