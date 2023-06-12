(Gallery) Property With Infinity Pool, Temperature-Controlled Wine Room and Steam Room on Market for Nearly $8M

Each Bedroom Is Accompanied by En-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-in Closets

Providing ocean and mountain vistas, a single-story residence in Pacific Palisades shows off coastal living for just over $7.9 million.

The property, located at 925 Enchanted Way, has a temperature-controlled wine room, powder room, laundry facilities, and four bedrooms, each accompanied by en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.The open-concept kitchen and living area, adorned with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and custom finishes, exude both a spacious ambiance. The primary suite provides an ocean outlook, complemented by two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom featuring amenities such as heated floors, a Toto electronic toilet, a steam room, a rain shower, and exquisite custom marble and tile accents.

The private backyard includes an infinity pool, a built-in spa, a fire pit, and a BBQ area equipped with a refrigerator and sink. Technology includes a comprehensive alarm system, an indoor/outdoor speaker setup, Control4 automation, surveillance cameras, and an 85″ TV built into the Family Room.

The property is listed by Jacqueline Chernov of Compass. For more information on the property, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/925-enchanted-way-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1294327673153468961/.