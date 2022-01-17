Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside
* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes New New Principal
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Tsunami Leaves Palisades Undamaged
January 17, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
Over 700 Veterans Housed
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Pacific Palisades
January 15, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend No damage expected for Santa Monica Bay...
Baseball Star Christian Yelich Sells Palisades-Area Property for $6.5 Million
January 14, 2022 Staff Writer
SoCal native planning to develop another Malibu property By Dolores Quintana Christian Yelich, All-Star player for the Milwaukee Brewers has...
NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site
January 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...
Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale
January 14, 2022 Staff Writer
$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...
Pacific Palisades Woman Murdered in Hancock Park Furniture Store
January 14, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Stabbing of Brianna Kupfer under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police say a homeless man murdered a Pacific Palisades woman who...
Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges
January 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Thomas H. Peters, former Los Angeles City Attorney’s Official in charge of civil litigation faces up to 20 years in...
Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement
January 13, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...
Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?
January 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
January 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Palisades Village Shop Sew Chateau is Closing
January 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Shop closing after five year run By Dolores Quintana After five years, Sew Chateau is saying so long to the...
Local Mountain Lions Show First Reproductive Effects of Inbreeding
January 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s quite severe,” says the lead researcher in UCLA study By Sam Catanzaro UCLA scientists tracking two local mountain lion...
Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations
January 11, 2022 Staff Writer
As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...
