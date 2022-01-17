Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside
* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes New New Principal
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Santa Monica and Will Rogers beaches, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Leaves Palisades Undamaged

January 17, 2022

Read more
January 17, 2022

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
Video

Over 700 Veterans Housed

January 17, 2022

Read more
January 17, 2022

Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...

Santa Monica and Will Rogers beaches, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Pacific Palisades

January 15, 2022

Read more
January 15, 2022

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend No damage expected for Santa Monica Bay...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Baseball Star Christian Yelich Sells Palisades-Area Property for $6.5 Million

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

SoCal native planning to develop another Malibu property By Dolores Quintana Christian Yelich, All-Star player for the Milwaukee Brewers has...

A rendering of an apartment planned by an NYC-based developer on 5th Street in Santa Monica. Credit: Tishman Speyer.
News, Real Estate

NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News

Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...

Brianna Kupfer. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Woman Murdered in Hancock Park Furniture Store

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Stabbing of Brianna Kupfer under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police say a homeless man murdered a Pacific Palisades woman who...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

Thomas H. Peters, former Los Angeles City Attorney’s Official in charge of civil litigation faces up to 20 years in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Video, Wellness

Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...

Photo: thesewchateau.com.
News

Palisades Village Shop Sew Chateau is Closing

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Shop closing after five year run By Dolores Quintana After five years, Sew Chateau is saying so long to the...

The mountain lion identified as P-81 was captured in early 2020. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

Local Mountain Lions Show First Reproductive Effects of Inbreeding

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

“It’s quite severe,” says the lead researcher in UCLA study  By Sam Catanzaro UCLA scientists tracking two local mountain lion...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
News, Video

Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Read more
January 10, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR