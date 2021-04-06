Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks

Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center

By Sam Catanzaro

Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is preparing to reopen their museums in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Getty Villa Museum and Getty Center as soon as possible, likely in phases beginning in mid-April,” the museum announced in March 15 press release.

According to a spokesperson for the J. Paul Getty Trust, the plan is to first open the Villa later this month, and the Center a few weeks later. More specifics will be announced in the next few weeks.

Based on the guidelines for reopening indoor museums, the number of visitors will be limited each day, and each visitor will need a free, timed reservation in advance. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and visitors will have their temperatures checked on arrival. Learn more about our safety measures at getty.edu/coronavirus.

At the Getty Villa Museum, a special exhibition on Mesopotamia will be on view.

”Over the past year that we have been closed, we have taken the opportunity to do conservation work with our collection and deep-clean the galleries. Now that we have a timeline for reopening, we will finalize the installation of some galleries and eagerly move forward with our plans to welcome visitors,” the museum said.

in Lifestyle, News
Related Posts
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...
News, Video

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...

Homeless, News

Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 2, 2021

Read more
April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
News, Westside Wellness

Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart

March 31, 2021

Read more
March 31, 2021

Celebrate Easter and support Baby2Baby this weekend By Chad Winthrop Celebrate Easter and head to the Brentwood Country Mart for...
News, Westside Wellness

Virtual Environmental Center and Garden-Themed Environmental Gifts for Seniors

March 31, 2021

Read more
March 31, 2021

City of Malibu Observes the 51st Anniversary of Earth Day  April is Earth Month, and the City of Malibu is observing...
News, Video

Palisades High Charter Raising Money for “A Sense of Home”: Palisades Today – March, 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Novelist Larry McMurtry Dies at Age 84 * Palisades High Charter...

LAFD crews on the scene of a water main break in Pacific Palisades Sunday night. Photo:Citizen App.
News

One Person Rescued After Pacific Palisades Water Main Breaks

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Water main bursts at Sunset Boulevard apartment Sunday night By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters rescued one person after a water main...
News, Video

Calling for More to be Done With Hazardous Storm Drains

March 26, 2021

Read more
March 26, 2021

Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 26, 2021

Read more
March 26, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 24, 2021

Read more
March 24, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Dining, News

Indoor Dining Returns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Indoor dining has returned to local restaurants. Will you be taking part? Learn more in this video brought to you...
News, Video

Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station: Palisades Today – March, 22, 2021

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Girl Scout Troop Beautifies A Local Fire Station * Where...

The intersection of Sunset and Chautauqua boulevards.
News

Turn Signal Activated at Dangerous Intersection

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Left-turn phasing signal installed at Sunset and Chautauqua A new turn signal is now active at a Pacific Palisades intersection...
News

Virtual Julia Morgan Legacy Event in Honor of Women’s History Month

March 19, 2021

Read more
March 19, 2021

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Conservancy present a special commemoration of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR