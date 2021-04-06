Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks

Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center

By Sam Catanzaro

Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is preparing to reopen their museums in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Getty Villa Museum and Getty Center as soon as possible, likely in phases beginning in mid-April,” the museum announced in March 15 press release.

According to a spokesperson for the J. Paul Getty Trust, the plan is to first open the Villa later this month, and the Center a few weeks later. More specifics will be announced in the next few weeks.

Based on the guidelines for reopening indoor museums, the number of visitors will be limited each day, and each visitor will need a free, timed reservation in advance. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and visitors will have their temperatures checked on arrival. Learn more about our safety measures at getty.edu/coronavirus.

At the Getty Villa Museum, a special exhibition on Mesopotamia will be on view.

”Over the past year that we have been closed, we have taken the opportunity to do conservation work with our collection and deep-clean the galleries. Now that we have a timeline for reopening, we will finalize the installation of some galleries and eagerly move forward with our plans to welcome visitors,” the museum said.