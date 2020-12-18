Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors

Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there is no better place to enjoy the spirit of the Holidays than at a local bookstore

The Book Jewel, Westchester’s first independent bookstore, opened in late August and has quickly become a transformative space for the Westchester community. Sean Moor, manager of The Book Jewel, says about the opening, “Westchester’s unique, tight knit community immediately welcomed our small business with open arms. In turn, our bookstore has quickly been filled with the character and life of the place. Paiges, our locally rescued store kitten, has especially become a highlight of visiting The Book Jewel.”

Books are uniquely personal gifts and so are the spaces that house them. As The Book Jewel bravely opened its doors during the pandemic, they have prioritized the health and safety of their customers by providing a socially distanced and sanitized environment. “Our decision to open our store during a pandemic was one to empower and contribute to the community in a time of need. Books are a vital source of information and entertainment, and we wanted to safely give customers the opportunity to enjoy our inspiring space and take home a real, tangible book for company” says Moor.

In these unprecedented times, independent bookstores are struggling to rival the economic conditions of the pandemic, but thankfully The Book Jewel’s roots are in the community, and the business continues to thrive with the help of the local neighborhood and loyal customers. Although The Book Jewel is not yet hosting in person events or readings, they engage their community through weekly newsletters and an online book club, which recently finished Caste by Isabel Wilkerson.

As a house of culture and ideas, The Book Jewel prioritizes and promotes diversity and inclusion through its expansive politics, African American studies, LGBQT+ and feminist literature collections. Their children’s section also reflects local authors, communities of color and the diversity of the store as a whole. Moor says about their curation, “We believe all voices should be reflected in writing and literature. Our collections focus on showcasing a diversity of authors, especially in our own community.”

Karen Dial, owner of The Book Jewel, is looking forward to the upcoming seasons, “We are beyond grateful for the support our community has shown since opening our doors in late August. This bookstore in many ways is the fulfillment of a life-long dream and I wanted it to be an inclusive space for everyone. I believe that the magic of our store is that anyone who visits can find a book or gift that speaks to them personally, and the welcoming space invites them to do so.”

The Book Jewel’s interior is authentic and inviting, a reprieve from the digital world we exist in. The 3,000sq ft space is framed with dark Victorian bookshelves stretching to the vaulted wooden ceiling. It is a place where the past dwells among the books we love most, and the present offers itself up in the brilliant new authors waiting to be discovered.

The Book Jewel offers the perfect combination of past and present, new and used titles. In addition to the hardy paperbacks, The Book Jewel also offers unique stationary, literary apparel, games & puzzles, candles and other local artisan gifts.

In this season of giving, The Book Jewel is full of treasures to share. There is a wealth of joy and love to be found among the carefully curated shelves and heartfelt gifts.

The Book Jewel’s warm atmosphere makes it the perfect place for holiday shopping, but knowing that you are supporting your local community in doing so, makes it the gift that keeps on giving.

Thebookjewel.com
424-750-9991
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
@thebookjewel
6259 W 87th Street Los Angeles CA 90045

in Local Business Spotlight, News
Related Posts
News, Video

40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA: Palisades Today – December, 17, 2020

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 40 Christmas Trees Donated to Families in Need by Palisades-Malibu YMCA...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Two Palisades Restaurants Adapt to Takeout

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today we look at two Pacific Palisades restaurants’ approach to takeaway food in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, Westside Wellness

City of Malibu Offering More Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

December 16, 2020

Read more
December 16, 2020

The City of Malibu is partnering with Malibu Medical Group to once again offer drive-through COVID-19 testing at Malibu City...

". No governor could look much worse than Newsom did when he joined high-priced lobbyist friends last fall in a soiree at Napa County’s Michelin-starred, hyper-expensive French Laundry restaurant."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
News, Video

Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th: Palisades Today – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Theatre Palisades Presents “A Christmas Carol” Live Stream Event December 16th...
News, Video

Edify TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas Comes to Pacific Palisades

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

A small installation is bringing big-time holiday spirit to Pacific Palisades. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 12, 2020

Read more
December 12, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, Video

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Dining, News

Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
News, Video

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR