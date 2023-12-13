Gingerbread Hunt Taking Place at Village Bakery

The challenge involves collecting stamps from various participating businesses

Sweet Laurel’s engaging event, the Gingerbread Hunt, is back through December, inviting participants to embark on an exciting chase.

To partake in this festive activity, enthusiasts can obtain a “Find the Gingerbread Man” passport at Sweet Laurel. The challenge involves collecting stamps from various participating businesses, culminating in a rewarding experience.

Upon completion, participants can redeem their stamped passports at Sweet Laurel for a COMPLIMENTARY gingerbread cookie. Additionally, each completed passport grants entry into a drawing, offering participants the chance to win $200 worth of Sweet Laurel Treats.

Notably, Sweet Laurel is extending their generosity by matching the prize donation to benefit a family in need.