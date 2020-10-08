Gladstone’s Planning New Location

The Gladstone's patio. Photo: Facebook.

Popular Pacific Palisades seafood restaurant to anchor San Pedro’s Ports O’ Call development

By Kerry Slater

Gladstone’s, facing an uncertain future in Pacific Palisades, will be opening another location along the Southern California coast.

As reported by Eater LA, Gladstone’s will be open in San Pedro’s Ports O’ Call development slated to be complete in 2022, dubbed West Harbor.

The move comes as the restaurant’s future in Pacific Palisades is uncertain. The longtime seafood staple at Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is set to become a new culinary destination designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry and operated by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

The current Gladstone’s will continue to operate under a two-five year agreement for the time being.

The proposed Gehry project calls for an architecturally attractive waterfront dining destination with easy access to public transit, including the Santa Monica Big Blue Bus. Preliminary plans include casual dining areas serving a changing menu of locally-sourced, farm-to-table cuisine, a lounge, a rooftop bar, a public deck, small retailers including an ice cream shop, and a monument to the site’s well-known current tenant, Gladstones.

