Gladstones to Host Hawaiian-Themed Summer Luau

The event will feature traditional Hawaiian food, tropical beverages such as Mai Tais served in pineapples and Piña Coladas in coconuts

Aloha vibes will take over Gladstones, the legendary beachside restaurant, on August 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as it hosts a summer luau, transforming the iconic venue into a tropical paradise.

The event will feature traditional Hawaiian food, tropical beverages such as Mai Tais served in pineapples and Piña Coladas in coconuts, live hula performances, fire dancing, Hawaiian music, and a live music set by the Royal Rats. The festivities are designed to captivate guests of all ages.

Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and Aloha attire. Those who do will receive a ticket redeemable for a plate of traditional Hawaiian cuisine, a beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), or an ice cream. Fluffy McCloud’s, a popular Southern California artisanal ice cream shop, will offer their all-natural, handmade ice cream with a tropical twist at a beach pop-up from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The special luau menu includes a selection of entrées, each accompanied by a side of mac salad and rice for $15. Entrées include Kalua Pork, Pulled Pork Sliders, Sticky Ribs, and Huli Huli Chicken.

The Summer Luau is a free community event

