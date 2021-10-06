Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA

By Staff Writer

Santa Monica College will hold a special fundraising Glass Pumpkin Sale this weekend in the Pacific Palisades, benefiting the Palisades-Malibu YMCA

The first SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale will be held Saturday, October 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with the Mini Fall Festival at Virginia Avenue Park, located at 2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the SMC Art Department and the Santa Monica Public Library Pico Branch. The Mini Fall Festival — sponsored by the City of Santa Monica, Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica Farmers Markets, and Santa Monica College — will offer fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods and a variety of crafts, along with a craft workshop for children of all ages, a pumpkin giveaway (one per family, while supplies last), and two sessions of SMPL Storytime with Vanessa (English at 11 a.m., Spanish/English at noon).

The second SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale will be held Sunday, October 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Simon Meadow at Temescal Gateway Park, located at 15601 Sunset Blvd. (corner of Temescal and Sunset), Pacific Palisades. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the SMC Art Department, the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, and local artists. The SMC Glass Pumpkin Sales are a wonderful opportunity to buy handcrafted glass pumpkins in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes. Each pumpkin is a truly unique work of art that can enhance fall-season home and office decor, as well as satisfy holiday, anniversary, birthday, and other year-round gift needs. Palisades-Malibu YMCA, established in 1844, is a community-focused nonprofit offering recreational programs and family-friendly activities for all ages.