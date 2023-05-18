Global Magazine Ranks Best Malibu Restaurants

Photo: Getty Images

The 21 Restaurant List Was Made By A Magazine That Has Editorial Recommendations To 333 Cities.

By Zach Armstrong

TimeOut, a a global magazine that has editorial recommendations to 333 cities in 59 countries worldwide, has listed what it believes are the 21 best Malibu-based restaurants.

“When it comes to restaurants, Malibu offers some of the freshest seafood—surprise, surprise—but there’s so much more than yellowtail jalapeno sashimi at Nobu Malibu and fish ’n’ chips,” the publication said. “Along the Pacific Coast Highway, you’ll find some of L.A.’s most iconic coastal drives and patios by the water and cozy spots for Thai takeout and breakfast burritos.”

Here is the list:

  1. Nobu Malibu
  2. Broad Street Oyster Company
  3. Malibu Seafood
  4. Neptune’s Net
  5. Malibu Farm
  6. Duke’s Malibu
  7. Saddle Peak Lodge
  8. Reel Inn
  9. The Old Place
  10. Inn of the Seventh Ray
  11. Cholada Thai Cuisine
  12. Geoffrey’s Malibu
  13. Lily’s Malibu
  14. Taverna Tony
  15. Lucky’s Malibu
  16. Cliffdiver
  17. Nicolas Eatery
  18. Moonshadows
  19. Tra Di Noi
  20. Le Cafe De La Plage
  21. Malibu Yogurt and Ice Cream
