Global Magazine Ranks Best Malibu Restaurants

The 21 Restaurant List Was Made By A Magazine That Has Editorial Recommendations To 333 Cities.

By Zach Armstrong

TimeOut, a a global magazine that has editorial recommendations to 333 cities in 59 countries worldwide, has listed what it believes are the 21 best Malibu-based restaurants.

“When it comes to restaurants, Malibu offers some of the freshest seafood—surprise, surprise—but there’s so much more than yellowtail jalapeno sashimi at Nobu Malibu and fish ’n’ chips,” the publication said. “Along the Pacific Coast Highway, you’ll find some of L.A.’s most iconic coastal drives and patios by the water and cozy spots for Thai takeout and breakfast burritos.”

Here is the list: