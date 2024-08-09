Golda Zahra to perform Liu in concert gala performance of Turandot

Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket

By Susan Payne

After a remarkable sold out performance at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage, award-winning soprano Golda Zahra will debut the role of Liu in Turandot at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this August.



Celebrating 100 years of Giacomo Puccini, this gala production with Dream Orchestra led by renowned conductor Maestro Daniel Suk will feature 200 performers, top soloists, Opera Choir of Los Angeles and the Han Opera Conservatory of Music, led by Chinese opera star, soprano Yanwen Han, who are traveling from China for this performance.

“Liu is one of the protagonists of the show, so I’m really excited for this concert version of Turandot,” Golda said. “I’m really looking forward to the collaboration of the many different artists and cultures sharing a love for opera.”

Golda Zahra has been hailed as “a promising young opera singer” by The Los Angeles Times, a “rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times and a rising star of her generation. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras including The Southwest Symphony, Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, and LA Opera under the baton of James Conlon. She was also a recipient of the prestigious Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award.

As a high school student, Golda performed at the Walt Disney Hall where she earned the Spotlight, so this upcoming performance in downtown Los Angeles is another full circle moment for her. Although she lives in Italy and has studied opera overseas since graduation, Golda said coming home to sing has been a dream come true.

“Being able to sing at the Walt Disney Hall again is a true homecoming for me. I’ve learned so much over the last 10 years since my first time at the hall — I’m a completely different person and different sing so I’m excited to share my love for opera once again in Los Angeles,” Golda said.

As a younger artist, one of Golda’s dreams is to make opera loveable for younger generations.

“To sing with other colleagues my age, especially with some from another country is amazing because it shows how powerful music is and how much it could bring people together,” Golda said. “It warms my heart to be able to see this come to fruition at the beginning of my career, I would love to have more collaborations like this in the future.”

The upcoming concert gala production of Puccini’s Turandot with Dream Orchestra led by Maestro Daniel Suk will be held August 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA Music Center at 111 S. Grand Ave.

Tickets can be purchased at DreamOrchestra.org or MusicCenter.org. For more information on the rising star Golda Zahra, visit GoldaZahra.com. “I’m so grateful to my audience and the people of Los Angeles who have welcomed me back, how kind and enthusiastic they are, their enthusiasm and energy gives me energy, love and positivity that I can give right back to them. I’m so happy and grateful for the opportunity to share my love for opera a second time.”