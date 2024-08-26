Golden State Warriors Owner Lists Malibu Pad for $44M: Report

Photo: MLS.com

Billionaire Joe Lacob, owner of the Golden State Warriors, has listed his luxurious Malibu mansion for $44 million, according to a report from Realtor.com. 

The oceanfront property, located on the exclusive Carbon Beach—often referred to as “Billionaires’ Beach”—is known for its high concentration of mega-mansions.

Lacob, whose net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion by Forbes, purchased the mansion in 2019 for $29.1 million. The initial asking price at that time was $34.5 million, but Lacob secured the deal for about 15% less.

The expansive 5,512-square-foot home spans three levels and features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Positioned in one of Malibu’s most coveted locations, the property offers panoramic ocean views and luxurious amenities befitting its hefty price tag.

The listing comes as Lacob, a prominent figure in both the sports and business worlds, continues to manage his various investments, including his role as owner of the Golden State Warriors. The sale of this prime piece of Malibu real estate underscores the exclusive nature of Carbon Beach, a destination for the world’s wealthiest individuals.

