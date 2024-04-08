Gospel Service to Honor African American Spirituals at St. Matthew

Led by Diane White-Clayton, Director of the African American Music Ensemble at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music

The Parish of Saint Matthew will host a worship service on April 14, focusing on an exploration of African American Spirituals, renowned hymns deeply ingrained in contemporary religious music.

Led by Diane White-Clayton, Director of the African American Music Ensemble at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, in collaboration with members of the First AME Church Choir, congregants will engage in a musical journey honoring this rich cultural legacy.

Affectionately known as “Dr. Dee,” White-Clayton is a multifaceted artist, renowned for her talents as a vocalist, pianist, composer, conductor, and educator. She has traversed the nation, showcasing gospel and spiritual choral works, and other sacred compositions by black composers.

Los Angeles’ First AME Church, revered for its role in civil rights education, boasts a choir renowned for its renditions of African American spirituals.

The Spirituals Project, celebrating the emotional depth and fervor of African American spirituals, serves as the cornerstone of this worship service. Through this collaboration between St. Matthew’s Parish and First AME Church, the community aims to honor and educate individuals about the often anonymous creators of these spirituals, who never received recognition or royalties for their profound musical contributions.

In recognition of the enduring legacy of spirituals, St. Matthew’s will dedicate its offerings on April 14 to support the choir programs at FAME Church. This service will commence at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s, located at 1031 Bienveneda Ave. in Pacific Palisades, temporarily adjusting the Parish’s regular Sunday schedule.

Further details about The Spirituals Project or The Parish of St. Matthew can be found at www.stmatthews.com.