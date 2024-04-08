Gospel Service to Honor African American Spirituals at St. Matthew

Photo: Diane White-Clayton

Led by Diane White-Clayton, Director of the African American Music Ensemble at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music

The Parish of Saint Matthew will host a worship service on April 14, focusing on an exploration of African American Spirituals, renowned hymns deeply ingrained in contemporary religious music. 

Led by Diane White-Clayton, Director of the African American Music Ensemble at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music, in collaboration with members of the First AME Church Choir, congregants will engage in a musical journey honoring this rich cultural legacy.

Affectionately known as “Dr. Dee,” White-Clayton is a multifaceted artist, renowned for her talents as a vocalist, pianist, composer, conductor, and educator. She has traversed the nation, showcasing gospel and spiritual choral works, and other sacred compositions by black composers. 

Los Angeles’ First AME Church, revered for its role in civil rights education, boasts a choir renowned for its renditions of African American spirituals.

The Spirituals Project, celebrating the emotional depth and fervor of African American spirituals, serves as the cornerstone of this worship service. Through this collaboration between St. Matthew’s Parish and First AME Church, the community aims to honor and educate individuals about the often anonymous creators of these spirituals, who never received recognition or royalties for their profound musical contributions.

In recognition of the enduring legacy of spirituals, St. Matthew’s will dedicate its offerings on April 14 to support the choir programs at FAME Church. This service will commence at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s, located at 1031 Bienveneda Ave. in Pacific Palisades, temporarily adjusting the Parish’s regular Sunday schedule.

Further details about The Spirituals Project or The Parish of St. Matthew can be found at www.stmatthews.com.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

PCH Partially Shuts Down as SMPD Negotiates With Man on the Bluffs

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Southbound Traffic at Entrada Dr. Was Closed, While Northbound Traffic Was Shut off From the I10 Freeway By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Waves Knife on Ocean Front Walk, Arrest Made

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

No Injuries Were Reported By Zach Armstrong A woman was arrested on Monday after threatening passersby on Venice Beach’s Ocean...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Opportunities for Growth, Creativity and Learning

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore...
News

Performing Arts Workshops Welcomes Array of Campers

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week...
News

Get a Taste of Harvard-Westlake This Summer

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Marks Several Spots in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

The Incident Comes Months After Another Potential Act of Anti-semitism Occurred Less Than 2.5 Miles Away By Zach Armstrong Local...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Boat & Vessel Owners Town Hall Taking Place Tuesday

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Attendees Will Receive Information on Vessel Property Statements, Ownership Verification, Assessment Procedures and Registration Protocols Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

1920s Spanish Revival Home in Palisades Hits Market at $3.8M

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

It Is One of the Earliest Homes Constructed on the Bluffs and Located Just Five Houses Away From Ocean Cliff...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

This is Santa Monica’s First-Ever Poet Laureate

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Her Work Touches Subjects of Personal Narrative, Individual/Cultural Identity, Philosophy, and Spirituality By Zach Armstrong As part of an effort...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Killed in Fatal Malibu Canyon Crash: Report

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The crash led to the closure of Malibu Canyon Road for a period on Wednesday A fatal crash occurred Wednesday...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC...

Photo: Facebook: @Nalu Vida Venice
Dining, News

Tropical Bar & Grille Opening Soon in Venice’s Washington Square

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The President of Venice Duck Brewery and CEO of Casa Rica Tequila Have Teamed up to Take the Place of...

Photo: L.A. County Public Works
Hard, News

Councilwoman Urges City to Give Repair Update for Palisadian Bike Trail

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

The Damaged Portion Is Between Chautauqua Blvd. And Entrada Dr. By Zach Armstrong Councilwoman Traci Park is urging several City...

Photo: Instagram: @fonuts
Dining, News

“Enlightened Donut” Shop Coming to Montana Ave

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

It Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana By Zach Armstrong In the latest addition...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops The Annenberg Community Beach...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR