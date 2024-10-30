Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services

Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state funding today to support efforts to combat homelessness across California. The grants, awarded to 37 regional organizations representing 100 communities statewide, are aimed at creating new housing and shelter options while providing supportive services for those experiencing homelessness.

The announcement, held in Downtown Los Angeles with city and county officials present, reflects California’s ongoing investment in long-term solutions for homelessness, with $40 billion dedicated to housing and $27 billion for homelessness prevention initiatives since Newsom took office.

The Los Angeles region will receive $380.36 million as part of this funding round, supporting the region’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness with increased housing resources and supportive services.

The funds, part of California’s Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention (HHAP) program, come with strict accountability and reporting requirements. Recipients must adhere to new transparency standards, reporting monthly fiscal progress and quarterly program outcomes, which will be made public through the California Housing and Community Development (HCD) website and data dashboard. These requirements aim to enhance data tracking, ensuring that state funds are effectively managed and outcomes can be measured.

Each grantee is required to work regionally, coordinating efforts between cities, counties, and regional Continuums of Care, to approach homelessness solutions comprehensively rather than piecemeal. The funding prioritizes transitioning individuals and families from homelessness to permanent housing, with a focus on addressing racial disparities in homelessness and incorporating the insights of those with lived experience.

As part of a broader approach, the funds are intended to complement other programs, including Homekey and Encampment Resolution Funds, which address homeless encampments with services and safety measures. Newsom recently allocated $131 million in Encampment Resolution Funds to help local governments clear encampments and provide shelter options.

The state is also advancing behavioral health care reform, with initiatives like the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court to connect those with severe mental health needs to housing and treatment. Proposition 1 further supports expanding behavioral health services for individuals at high risk of homelessness due to untreated mental illness or substance use disorders.