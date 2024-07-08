‘Grease: School Version’ Coming to Pierson Playhouse

The Production Will Feature Over 45 Youth Actors, Ranging in Age From 7 to 15 Years

Theatre Palisades Youth will present “Grease: School Version,” transporting audiences back to the summer of 1958 when good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fall for each other during a carefree summer.

The story follows Danny as he grapples with his feelings for Sandy and his image with the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies when the school year begins.

Directed by Lara Ganz, the production will feature over 45 youth actors, ranging in age from 7 to 15 years. Audiences can look forward to classic songs from the movie and Broadway musical, including “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “All Choked Up.”

Performances will be held at Theatre Palisades, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA, 90272, from July 12 to July 21.

“Grease: School Version” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=244628.