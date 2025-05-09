Group Exhibition “Boulders” Showcases Work by 34 Artists at Arcane Space

Photo: ARCANE Space

The exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.”

A new group exhibition opening May 16 at Arcane Space in Venice will feature work from 34 artists across North America and Australia, united by a spirit of collaboration rather than shared geography or medium.

Titled Boulders, the show is presented in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based art collective STONE/AGE and runs through June 1. The exhibition includes painting, sculpture, and ceramics from artists based in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Montana, Washington, Idaho, Canada, and Australia.

According to organizers, the exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.” Rather than focusing on individual achievement, Boulders celebrates what can be accomplished through community—describing the artists’ work as a kind of metaphorical cairn: “individual voices assembled into something greater.”

“While today’s art world often celebrates the individual, it is the power of collective movements that most profoundly shift and shape how we see and experience the world around us,” said Morleigh Steinberg, co-founder of Arcane Space.

The opening reception takes place Friday, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Arcane Space, located at 324 Sunset Ave. in Venice.

Participating artists include Leo Barbone, Trinity Bavaria, Riley Beaumont, Dillan Conniff, Jonathan DeDecker, Luca Detrick, Drew Dominick, Garrett Dominick, Holden Fuller, Dante Gambardella, Robin Gammons, EM Graff, Jeffrey Harrison, Soren Iverson, Haylie Jimenez, Ethan Kramer, Anna Lauree, Piper Lewine, Griffin Mactavish, Dominick Vanderlip, Sachi Moskowitz, Patrick Sullivan, Severin Moore, and others.

Notable works include Impact II by Patrick Sullivan, a surfboard embedded with a pocket knife and framed with spackle and inkjet print, and Muppet Baby Picasso by Severin Moore, a 54-by-54-inch oil and acrylic canvas.

Founded in 2022, STONE/AGE was formed by a group of artists seeking a collaborative model for publishing, exhibitions, and community building. Co-founder Holden Fuller launched the collective after self-publishing his first art catalog, later joining forces with Dillan Conniff, EM Graff, Kai Sugiyama, and Dominick Vanderlip to expand the collective’s mission.

For more information, visit arcanespace.com.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...
Hard, News

Palisades Council Urges Balance of Fire Regulations with Urban Forestry Preservation

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The letter, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, was sent to state Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Los...

Photo: Paliskates
News, Upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News, Video

(Video) A Fourth Palisades Restaurant Reopens Months After the Wildfires

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/z0oApeBwwu — Palisades News...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...

Photo: Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum
News, Upbeat

Shakespeare Returns to Topanga as Theatricum Launches New Season

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Performances run in repertory through September, with tickets ranging from $15 to $64 Two of William Shakespeare’s most enduring comedies...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Chef Zach Pollack Opens Italian-Californian Restaurant Cosetta in Santa Monica

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The menu includes bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli and small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad Cosetta,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physical Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery; Police Seek Additional Victims

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The arrest stems from a February 19 report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy A licensed physical...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Arrest Made After $56K in Jewelry Robbed from Santa Monica Home

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects A man was arrested in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons County A
Hard, News

County Approves Emergency Support for Stranded Marine Mammals Amid Algal Bloom Crisis

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The motion comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: IOC/Greg Martin
News, Upbeat

Palisadian Receives Replacement Olympic Medals After Losing Originals in Wildfire

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Hall won five golds, three silvers, and two bronzes across the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Games Olympic swimmer Gary Hall...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Tahitian Terrace Residents Cleared for Federal Debris Removal

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR