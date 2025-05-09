Group Exhibition “Boulders” Showcases Work by 34 Artists at Arcane Space

The exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.”

A new group exhibition opening May 16 at Arcane Space in Venice will feature work from 34 artists across North America and Australia, united by a spirit of collaboration rather than shared geography or medium.

Titled Boulders, the show is presented in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based art collective STONE/AGE and runs through June 1. The exhibition includes painting, sculpture, and ceramics from artists based in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Montana, Washington, Idaho, Canada, and Australia.

According to organizers, the exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.” Rather than focusing on individual achievement, Boulders celebrates what can be accomplished through community—describing the artists’ work as a kind of metaphorical cairn: “individual voices assembled into something greater.”

“While today’s art world often celebrates the individual, it is the power of collective movements that most profoundly shift and shape how we see and experience the world around us,” said Morleigh Steinberg, co-founder of Arcane Space.

The opening reception takes place Friday, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Arcane Space, located at 324 Sunset Ave. in Venice.

Participating artists include Leo Barbone, Trinity Bavaria, Riley Beaumont, Dillan Conniff, Jonathan DeDecker, Luca Detrick, Drew Dominick, Garrett Dominick, Holden Fuller, Dante Gambardella, Robin Gammons, EM Graff, Jeffrey Harrison, Soren Iverson, Haylie Jimenez, Ethan Kramer, Anna Lauree, Piper Lewine, Griffin Mactavish, Dominick Vanderlip, Sachi Moskowitz, Patrick Sullivan, Severin Moore, and others.

Notable works include Impact II by Patrick Sullivan, a surfboard embedded with a pocket knife and framed with spackle and inkjet print, and Muppet Baby Picasso by Severin Moore, a 54-by-54-inch oil and acrylic canvas.

Founded in 2022, STONE/AGE was formed by a group of artists seeking a collaborative model for publishing, exhibitions, and community building. Co-founder Holden Fuller launched the collective after self-publishing his first art catalog, later joining forces with Dillan Conniff, EM Graff, Kai Sugiyama, and Dominick Vanderlip to expand the collective’s mission.

For more information, visit arcanespace.com.