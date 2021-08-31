Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At Will Rogers Beach
* Pali High’s New Head Coach Opens Season With Huge Win
Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At Will Rogers Beach: Palisades Today – August 30, 2021
LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees
August 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
Palisades-Area House Fire Leaves One Dead
August 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out Sunday evening near Paul Revere middle school By Sam Catanzaro A Palisades-area house fire left one person...
Body Found on Will Rogers State Beach
August 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Body found early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A body was found on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades...
Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners
August 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
Voting Locations on the Westside
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Market Report: What is the Difference Between a Peach and a Nectarine?
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica farmers market Murray Farms answers all of our stone fruit questions in this video brought...
Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?
Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge
$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
Red Tagging Returns for Vehicles Parked Along San Vicente Blvd
Parking enforcement has returned for vehicles parked next to the homeless encampment on San Vicente Blvd outside the Veterans Administration...
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell Flipped Pacific Palisades Home For $25M: Palisades Today
August 23, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell...
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
