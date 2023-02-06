Hairstylist and Actress Charged for Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu Man Who Was Drugged With LSD in Final Days

Anthony David Flores and Anna Moore dressed up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 2020. Photo: Fulton Yoga Collective (Facebook).

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison

A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.

Anthony David Flores, 46, a.k.a. “Anton David,” of Fresno, was arrested two weeks ago in Fresno by federal agents. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is scheduled for a detention hearing on February 10 in the Eastern District of California.  

His co-defendant, Anna Rene Moore, 39, an actress and former yoga studio owner who currently resides in Monterrey, Mexico, was arrested Tuesday in Houston upon arrival on a flight from Mexico. She made her initial appearance in the Southern District of Texas. Both defendants are expected to appear in Los Angeles federal court in the coming weeks.

Flores and Moore are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, two counts of money laundering, and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property.

According to the indictment, beginning in June 2017, Flores and Moore used false promises and representations to befriend the victim — a physician and successful investor worth more than $60 million, but who suffered from a mental illness and lost the ability to care for himself. Within days of meeting the victim at a Venice Beach ice cream shop, Flores and Moore moved into the victim’s beachfront Malibu home – rent free – and slowly took control of his life by pretending to be his new “best friends” and caregivers.

In September 2017, after the victim suffered a severe mental breakdown resulting in his arrest and detention in Los Angeles County jail, Flores allegedly fraudulently induced the victim to sign powers of attorney granting Flores control over the victim’s finances.

Flores allegedly represented that he would only use these powers to access the victim’s finances to post bail for release, and that he would immediately rescind them once the victim was free from jail. But after the victim was released from custody, Flores allegedly reneged on this promise and used these powers to open bank accounts in the victim’s name, giving himself and Moore access to the victim’s wealth.

From September 2017 to May 2018, Flores and Moore allegedly diverted the victim’s funds to their own bank accounts, isolated the victim from his family and longtime friends and provided the victim with drugs, including marijuana and LSD.

In the final days of the victim’s life, Flores and Moore allegedly gave the victim LSD, which caused his mental state to severely deteriorate. While the victim was under the influence of LSD, Flores allegedly changed the two-step authentication feature on the victim’s $60-million online brokerage account after previously changing the phone number listed on the account from the victim’s phone number to his own phone number.

Four days before the victim’s death and while the victim was still under the influence of LSD that defendants allegedly had provided to him, Flores then allegedly initiated two $1-million wires from the victim’s brokerage account to accounts that Flores controlled, including Flores’ personal bank account. Flores and Moore then left the victim, who by this time was in mental distress and had evicted them from his home. From a luxury hotel paid with the victim’s funds, Flores and Moore allegedly watched the victim’s deteriorating mental condition on the video cameras installed throughout the Malibu beach house.

In May 2018, the victim died in his Malibu home at the age of 57 years old. Following the victim’s death, Flores and Moore moved back into the victim’s Malibu beachfront home and allegedly withdrew large sums of money from his accounts. They allegedly also concealed information about the victim’s finances from his mother and sister, both of whom resided in Florida. This prompted the victim’s family to file a lawsuit, which uncovered the alleged fraud.

In the ensuing lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, Flores and Moore allegedly violated multiple court orders ordering them to return the funds stolen from the victim. They allegedly attempted to launder the fraudulent proceeds by funneling the money through multiple different accounts to thwart the victim’s estate and court-appointed receiver from recouping the money. The lawsuit was settled with Flores and Moore agreeing to repay the victim’s estate $1 million, which they have so far failed to do. 

If convicted on all counts, Flores and Moore would face statutory maximum sentences of 20 years in prison for each fraud count, 20 years on the conspiracy to commit money laundering and laundering of monetary instruments counts, 10 years on transactional money laundering count, and a mandatory two-year prison sentence for the aggravated identity theft count.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Think Pink: A Special Event for Women’s Wellness and Education at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

This year’s event will take place on May 10 at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club.  “Think Pink for Women’s...

BGCM Youth of the Year Winner Anthony S. and judges. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Announces Youth of the Year

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Anthony S. wins the annual award and scholarship for outstanding leadership and community involvement The Boys & Girls Club of...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Unveils Genetics of Endangered Southern California Stickleback Fish, Offering Path to Restoration

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...

Photo: PGA.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Gregory Odom, Jr. to Compete at The Riviera Country Club for 2023 Genesis Invitational Pathway Player Award

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

The Genesis Invitational has announced that Gregory Odom, Jr., of Howard University, has been named as the 2023 Pathway Player...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Residents Launches Annual Three-Week Donation Initiative to Aid LA County Pet Shelters

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

People can drop off their donations at 16634 Marquez Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. By Keemia Zhang An...
News, Transportation

Metro Los Angeles Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach

February 6, 2023

Read more
February 6, 2023

Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident By Sam Catanzaro A man attempted to rape a woman who...
News, Real Estate

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

A Mediterranean-style Santa Monica home recently bought by David Bonderman and Christa Campbell. Photo: Simon Berlyn.
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Powerhouses Spend $30M on Luxurious Homes in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

David Bonderman and Christa Campbell recently acquired two lavish homes By Dolores Quintana Private equity tycoon David Bonderman and his...

Photo: Zillow.
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Rustic Lane home sells after three price cuts By Dolores Quintana The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

PPCC Discusses Issues Related to George Wolfberg Park and Public Safety Matters

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Looking back at the January Pacific Palisades Community Council meetings At the recently held Palisades Park Community Council (PPCC) meetings...

Mountain Lion P-81. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich
News

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Confirms Death of Four-Year-Old Mountain Lion on Pacific Coast Highway

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

P-81 found on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road On Sunday, January 22, the California Department of Fish and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Battle Over Proposed Changes to California’s Fast-Food Law Goes to Public Vote

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California Last...

Photo: Instagram (@the_draycott).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Palisades Restaurant With Three-Course Dinner With Wine and Cocktail Pairings

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

The Draycott putting on special evening for Valentine’s Day  By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades is offering...
News, Upbeat Beat

Apply for the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Grants and Make a Difference The Community!

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

Applications due February 28, 2023. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in your community with the help of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR