Hairstylist to Plead Guilty in $2.7 Million Fraud Case Involving Malibu Ophthalmologist’s Estate

A hairstylist accused of defrauding a Malibu ophthalmologist out of over $2.7 million prior to the doctor’s demise and subsequently attempting to divert an additional sum exceeding $20 million from the estate has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, according to Patch.

Anthony David Flores, 47, who goes by the name Anton David and practices hairstyling in Fresno, is set to enter his plea for nine charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to engage in money laundering, as indicated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A hearing for the change of plea is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Los Angeles federal court.

Flores’ co-defendant and former romantic partner, Anna Rene Moore, 39, a yoga instructor/actress, previously pleaded guilty to seven charges out of the indictment’s total of 12. Moore, who last resided in Monterrey, Mexico, is expected to be sentenced in January.

Prosecutors allege that the couple, who at the time lived in Fresno and managed a window cleaning business and yoga studio, first encountered Dr. Mark Sawusch in June 2017 at a Los Angeles-area ice cream parlor. Sawusch, a physician and successful investor worth more than $60 million, had grappled with mental illness and was incapable of self-care after being discharged from the hospital following several involuntary psychiatric hospitalizations, according to Patch.

From September 2017 to May 2018, Flores and Moore are alleged to have diverted the victim’s funds into their personal bank accounts, isolated Sawusch from his family and friends, and supplied him with drugs, including marijuana and LSD.

In his final days, Flores and Moore reportedly administered LSD to Sawusch, which severely deteriorated his mental state, Patch reported.

Four days before Sawusch’s death and while he remained under the influence of LSD, Flores purportedly initiated two $1 million wire transfers from the physician’s brokerage account to accounts under his control, including his personal bank account, as per the DOJ.

In May 2018, Sawusch passed away in his Malibu home at the age of 57. Following his demise, Flores and Moore returned to the Malibu residence, withdrew substantial sums of money from the deceased man’s accounts, according to Patch.

In the subsequent lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Flores and Moore violated multiple court orders to return the funds they had taken from the victim. They allegedly attempted to launder the fraudulent proceeds by routing the money through various accounts to thwart Sawusch’s estate and the court-appointed receiver from recovering the money.

The lawsuit was settled with Flores and Moore agreeing to repay the doctor’s estate $1 million, which they have reportedly failed to do.