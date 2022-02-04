Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale

Sam Page. Photo: Facebook.

$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house.

By Dolores Quintana

Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries actor who has had starring roles on such series as Desperate Housewives, House of Cards, Mad Men, and Scandal and his wife Cassidy Elliot, who founded and is co-director of The Playgroup House, a children’s educational program have put their Pacific Palisades home on the market as reported by The Dirt.com. The sale price is $3.95 million which is about $1 million dollars more than they originally purchased it for three years ago. This price reflects the substantial modernization of the 1950s Craftsman-style home that the couple completed including upgrading the kitchen and bathrooms and adding decor in the “coastal farmhouse chic” style designed by Allie Boesch who is a family friend and interior designer. Cody Garcia is the listing agent for the property sale at The Agency. 

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and a studio guest house with wood shingles, white beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring and designer light fixtures included in the 2,800 square foot house. The home sits on a plot that is nearly a half an acre with mountain and canyon views and plenty of greenery. The ground floor has a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, floating walnut shelving, granite and marble countertops, and an Ann Sacks backsplash and a breakfast area with a built-in banquette. The dining area sits in between a formal living room and a casual family room with a white brick fireplace. The second floor has a master bedroom in the resort style with a wood beam ceiling, two walk-in closets and a fireplace in the house’s original style that has jade tiling. The luxury bathroom has two vanity sinks, steam shower and jetted tub with a fireplace of its own. Additionally, the backyard area has a pergola that is covered with vines over a flagstone patio with a full kitchen and BBQ.

