Halloween Film Series Comes to Bay Theater

The Films Span Family-Friendly Flicks to R-Rated Terrors

By Zach Armstrong

What’s more Halloween than a great horror film? Almost nothing. So it follows that the Bay Theatre has got the Pacific Palisades prepared with some fun and spooky thrillers.

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, the local movie theater will be showcasing Netflix Halloween films “Hubie Halloween” (starring Adam Sandler and Kevin James), “The Bridge of Bridge Hollow” (a family-friendly film from the director of Kick-Ass 2), “Army of the Dead” ( A Zack Snyder film that follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas), and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (the 2022 rendition of the horror classic). While Hubie is rated PG-13 and Bridge Hollow is without rating, the other films are rated R.

The theater, located at 1035 N Swarthmore Ave, has showtimes for the films between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.baytheaterla.com/series/halloween-favorites-at-the-bay