Handful of Westside Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List

The Office Burger at Father's Office. Photo: Instagram.

Eater LA includes handful of Westside restaurants among the essential Los Angeles burgers.

By Kerry Slater

A handful of Westside restaurants were included on Eater Los Angeles‘ essential Los Angeles burger list.

On September 23, Eater Los Angeles published its Essential Los Angeles Burgers, Fall 2020 list.

Among the 19 burgers listed are six Westside restaurants: The Window at American Beauty located at 425 Rose Avenue and 1827 Ocean Front Walk,  Hinano Cafe, located at 15 Washington Boulevard, Father’s Office located at 1018 Montana Avenue, HiHo Cheeseburger located at 1320 2nd Street B in Santa Monica, Tripp Burgers located at 3458 S Sepulveda Boulevard and the Apple Pan, located at 10801 W Pico Boulevard.

“It’s hard to believe the burger at the Window at American Beauty is as inexpensive, or as popular, as it is. The takeaway-only walk-up window was serving hundreds of burgers a day before the pandemic, and now the group is set to expand with new locations around the city,” writes Eater‘s Farley Elliott on The Window, a new addition to the list.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
