Handgun Brandished in Armed Robbery

The intersection of Oceana Way and Entrada Drive where an armed robbery occurred recently. Photo: Google Maps.

Pacific Palisades Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the use of a handgun in an armed robbery.

Robbery

Ocean Way/Entrada, 7/29/20 at 10:05 PM. The suspects (#1-3 male black, 20 years) approached the victim, pointed a handgun at victim, and demanded victim’s property. The suspects took victim’s property and fled the area.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1500 Will Rogers State Park Rd, 7/30/20 btwn 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM. The suspect pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

16300 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 7/12/20 at 11:30 PM and 7/13/20 at 11 AM. The suspect took license plates from victim’s vehicle.

Related Posts
News, Video

Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? Palisades Today – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Seven Arrows Elementary Open For In-Person Classes? * LA Rents Decreasing?...
News

COVID-19: Public Health ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ County Is on Right Path to Slowing Spread

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
News, Video

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Historical Pali Building Getting New Look?

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

A historic building in Pacific Palisades may be getting a new look. Learn more about potential changes to this nearly...
News, Video

Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents : Palisades Today – July, 30, 2020

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Emmy’s Nominate Pacific Palisades Residents * LA County Paying Covid-19 Patients...
News, Video

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...

"This package would effectively end single-family zoning in California," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. "It does this by allowing four market-priced homes on all lots that now have just one, with neither affordable units nor new parking spaces required. This alone could lead to wide disruption of residential neighborhoods." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Politics

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds,...
Health, News

Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among...
News, Video

Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...

The latest Pacific Palisades crime update, submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

Robbery Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/21/20 at 9 PM. The suspect (male, NFD) smashed a window on victim’s vehicle while victim...
News, Video

Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19: Palisades Today – July, 23, 2020

July 24, 2020

Read more
July 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19 * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
News, Politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 24, 2020

Read more
July 24, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Palisades News will interview Los Angeles City...

Moonshadows in Malibu. Photo: Google Maps.
Health, News

Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases

July 22, 2020

Read more
July 22, 2020

Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows By Sam Catanzaro A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge...

Alessandro Caso of Pali High lacrosse in action during the 2019 season. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Sports

High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until Winter

July 22, 2020

Read more
July 22, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
News, Video

High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier: Palisades Today – July, 20, 2020

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier * How Schools...

