Handgun Brandished in Armed Robbery

Pacific Palisades Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the use of a handgun in an armed robbery.

Robbery

Ocean Way/Entrada, 7/29/20 at 10:05 PM. The suspects (#1-3 male black, 20 years) approached the victim, pointed a handgun at victim, and demanded victim’s property. The suspects took victim’s property and fled the area.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1500 Will Rogers State Park Rd, 7/30/20 btwn 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM. The suspect pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

16300 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 7/12/20 at 11:30 PM and 7/13/20 at 11 AM. The suspect took license plates from victim’s vehicle.