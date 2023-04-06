Hank’s Palisades Participates in 2023 Masters of Taste Event at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium

Photo: Instagram(@mastersoftaste).

By Dolores Quintana

Chef Isaias Peña and Hank’s Palisades was one of the Culinary Masters at Masters of Taste 2023 at the Rose Bowl again this year and served Hank’s Double Diamond Burger. This delicious burger was named “2022 Best Burger of the Southland” by the Los Angeles Times. It is made with Chef Peña’s custom patty made of Short Rib, Wagyu and Brisket, with Tillamook cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and house sauce.

Chef Isaias Peña and Qué Padre also served as a Beverage Master at the event serving drinks at the 45 Yard Line Cocktail Bar. Their specialty drink was the Qué Padre Margarita specially prepared with Tres Generaciones® Tequila, Lime, Orange, and Agave. 

Chef Peña said of the event, “Masters of Taste brings our community together and brings hope back to Los Angeles. This is my 3rd Masters of Taste and I can honestly say that year over year this event has brought people together in very different ways and I think this year’s event was the best one yet! I love the Pacific Palisades and all the wonderful people that are here, so being able to share Hank’s, Qué Padre, and the Palisades Village experience with Greater Los Angeles is a great feeling,” says Peña. “Each year gets better and better because the awareness that comes from Masters of Taste sheds light on the seriousness of homelessness and hits on many notes including mental health and the economy amongst many other reasons and this cause definitely needs our attention. As long as I am allowed, it will always be a pleasure to be part of this incredible event benefitting such a worthy cause.”

Masters of Taste is a yearly charity event that benefits Union Station Homeless Services and 100% of the proceeds go to the homeless services agency. Union Station Homeless Services celebrated 50 Years of Service on the 50-Yard Line this year at the Rose Bowl field. Chef Michael Reed and Kwini Reed from Poppy + Rose in Downtown Los Angeles and Poppy & Seed in Anaheim hosted the event. Three thousand people attended this year and over 110 Culinary Masters, Beverage Masters and Sweet Masters provided excellent food, drinks and desserts for the guests to sip and savor and celebrate the day. Masters of Taste has only been in existence for six years, but has sold out in 2022 and 2023 and is held completely outdoors at the Rose Bowl.

