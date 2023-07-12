Happy Hour at The Draycott Contributes to Charity

Relish in Beverages and Bites Showcasing a Fusion of European Classics

The Draycott invites guests to partake in their Happy Hour event, scheduled from July 21 to Dec. 31.

Taking place on weekdays, this occasion offers an opportunity to bask in the sun-drenched patio while relishing in beverages and bites showcasing a fusion of European classics and West Coast influences.

Moreover, the act of patronizing The Draycott during Happy Hour contributes to supporting local charity partners, as funds are raised and awareness is generated each month. Happy Hour operates from Monday to Friday, commencing at 2:30 PM and concluding at 5:30 PM. It is located at Palisades Village at 15255 Palisades Village Ln.