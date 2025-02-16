Hardware Store Reopens Palisades Location After Wildfire Closure

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community

Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific Palisades store after temporarily closing due to the devastating wildfire that swept through the area in January.

The fire caused widespread destruction to homes and businesses, but the hardware store’s structure remained largely intact, allowing for cleanup and reconstruction efforts to begin soon after the disaster.

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, Anawalt Lumber is once again serving the community, providing essential building materials for residents and contractors working to rebuild. The store’s reopening is expected to play a vital role in the area’s recovery by supplying construction supplies and offering expert guidance on renovation and restoration projects.

Temporary hours for the store are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anawalt Lumber, a family-owned business established in 1923, has long been a trusted supplier of home improvement and building materials in Southern California. In addition to lumber, the store offers a range of tools, construction essentials, and a nursery with indoor and landscaping plants.

Anawalt Lumber emphasizes environmental responsibility, sourcing lumber from suppliers certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Forest Stewardship Council. The company also prioritizes stocking eco-friendly products, including energy-efficient lighting, water-saving irrigation systems, and organic gardening supplies.