Hardware Store Reopens Palisades Location After Wildfire Closure

Photo: Facebook: @Anawalt Lumber

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community

Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific Palisades store after temporarily closing due to the devastating wildfire that swept through the area in January. 

The fire caused widespread destruction to homes and businesses, but the hardware store’s structure remained largely intact, allowing for cleanup and reconstruction efforts to begin soon after the disaster.

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, Anawalt Lumber is once again serving the community, providing essential building materials for residents and contractors working to rebuild. The store’s reopening is expected to play a vital role in the area’s recovery by supplying construction supplies and offering expert guidance on renovation and restoration projects.

Temporary hours for the store are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anawalt Lumber, a family-owned business established in 1923, has long been a trusted supplier of home improvement and building materials in Southern California. In addition to lumber, the store offers a range of tools, construction essentials, and a nursery with indoor and landscaping plants.

Anawalt Lumber emphasizes environmental responsibility, sourcing lumber from suppliers certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Forest Stewardship Council. The company also prioritizes stocking eco-friendly products, including energy-efficient lighting, water-saving irrigation systems, and organic gardening supplies.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/1RJBAOG3rO pic.twitter.com/1KlN8OZQeO — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) February 17, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Mar Vista Apartment Building Hits Market at $3M

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit A 10-unit apartment building...
Hard, News

County Launches Opt-Out Permit for Fire Debris Removal

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

Black History Greens Festival to Celebrate Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections:...
News, Real Estate

Executive Order Suspends Environmental Regulations for Wildfire Rebuilding

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Regulatory Relief Aims to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Upbeat

Country Club Donates $1M for Palisades Recovery

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe to Bring Brooklyn-Style Pizza to Brentwood This Week

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente  Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run...
Hard, News

Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations  Din Tai Fung,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Photo: 2025 Southern California Wildfire Response
Hard, News

New Map Tracks Palisades Cleanup Progress, Identifies Phase 1 and Phase 2 Areas

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

New interactive map helps residents track debris removal progress as officials emphasize unprecedented cleanup speed A newly released interactive map...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Man Sues Famous Marina del Rey Bar for Alleged Assault

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...
News, Video

 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/7lIkEpwvRa — Palisades News...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR