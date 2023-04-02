HBO’s “Succession” Palisades Filming Location, the San Onofre Estate, Hits the Market

The palatial Home of the Roy family in the Santa Monica Mountains, as featured in HBO’s “Succession,” is up for sale for $55 million

By Dolores Quintana

“Succession”, the incredibly popular HBO show, is finally reaching its end with its fourth season. In the show, the palatial home of the Roy family is located in the Santa Monica Mountains, however the actual home used as the set is in the Pacific Palisades at 1601 San Onofre Drive as reported by The Real Deal.com.

Known as the San Onofre estate, the six-bedroom, and eighteen-bathroom mansion was built by developer Ardie Tavangarian as reported by Architectural Digest.

The mansion was most recently sold in December 2021 after being a rental property and going without being occupied for a short period to 26-year-old billionaire Austin Russell, founder, and CEO of Luminar Technologies. The property’s rental price was $350,000 per month.

It is a huge home, 20,000 square feet of living space set on a hilltop with a master bedroom so big it is the size of an apartment, with another five guest bedrooms, numerous amenities and a “striking silhouette.” The estate also has a hidden elevator, amazing views of the Pacific Ocean, and a home theater or “man cave” with 3,000 bottles of wine. A feature of the home is a large wall curving around the house made of board-formed concrete which was textured with sand to give it the color of the land in the surrounding area.

Tavangarian said, in a video tour on Architectural Digest’s website, “If you take a piece of this concrete and walk around the Santa Monica mountains, you think it just came from the earth.”

In the master bedroom, the roof is a special asset. It retracts on warm summer nights so the inhabitants can sleep under the Pacific Palisades sky and on chillier nights, the ceiling has a custom projection screen where you can watch your favorite films according to a report from The Dirt.com. There is also a 20-seat cinema outside, an infinity pool, a car gallery, a Nobu-designed kitchen, a spa with room for 20 people, a two-million-dollar wall that rises out of the infinity pool and a separate room just for massages.

The estate’s neighborhood is the coveted Palisades Riviera in a cul de sac and the views from the one-acre promontory, which Tavangarian purchased in 2013 for $7.3 million, include Will Rogers State Park, the Pacific Ocean and the Westside of Los Angeles.

This is a palace fit for the fictional Roy family.