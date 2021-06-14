Heat Wave Expected to Draw Beach Crowds as A Lifeguards Return to Summer Staffing

Triple digit temperatures expected for inland LA County this week

By Sam Catanzaro

As summer heats up, Los Angeles County lifeguards have upped their staffing, just in time for a week in which temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in parts of the valley.

On Monday, the National Weather Service Los Angeles issued a heat warning for parts of inland Los Angeles County, including Burbank, Northridge and Thousand Oaks. According to the NWS, between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening, inland areas can expect dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to 109 degrees expected. In addition, the NWS has issued an excessive heat watch for many inland areas, with dangerously hot conditions that will potentially continue Thursday into Friday, with high temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees possible.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible,” the NSW said.

With schools now out for summer, the beach is expected to be crowded with people looking to cool down, though temperatures are still expected to reach the 80s in coastal areas.

“Stay cool by visiting us at the beach! Drink plenty of fluids, apply sunscreen readily, and seek shade when possible,” wrote the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division (LA Lifeguards) in a social media post Monday morning.

For those bringing their own shade, whether in the form of an umbrella or E-Z up canopy, LA Lifeguards noted to please be mindful of where you set up so that lifeguards will be able to continue to supervise the water unobstructed.

The expected heat wave comes just days after LA Lifeguards returned to summer staffing levels on June 12. This includes more lifeguard towers open daily.

“The majority of our 163 lifeguard towers including towers on Catalina Island will be regularly staffed,” LA Lifeguards said.

In addition to regular 24 hour coverage, more LA Lifeguards will be on duty daily from a.m. – 8 p.m.