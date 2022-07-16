Henry Mancini’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

$12.9 million price tag for La Costa beach property

By Dolores Quintana

The Mancini Family Trust has put Henry Mancini’s estate in Malibu up for sale for the first time since the composer’s death in 1994 as reported by The Dirt.com. Located in the La Costa Beach area of Malibu at 21414 Pacific Coast Hwy, the home has been listed for sale for

$12,995 million and is a four bedroom, three bathroom home with 2,212 square feet of living space with private beach access.

The listing for the home describes a heavenly scene and says, “The property is perfectly situated on a deep, sandy section of beach far from public access and features breathtaking ocean views from Point Dume and the Malibu Pier all the way to the sparkling Queen’s Necklace. Enter through a spacious courtyard with a seating area and gas fire pit surrounded by lush, mature landscaping. Inside, the ocean views are seemingly endless and the home is flooded with beautiful natural light and gentle sea breeze.” The home is located directly on the sand and you can walk out of the home’s living room and exit directly onto the beach.

Tony Mark of The Mark & Grether Group at Compass, who is the listing agent, said, as quoted by The Dirt.com, “This house is actually in the perfect location. Situated east of the La Costa Beach Club, on a deep sandy section, you have incredible whitewater and downcoast views, along with the peace and privacy of being away from public access. It’s a true classic Malibu beach house with an inspiring history.”

Inside the living room, you will find a marble fireplace, built-in TV, and sliding doors that open up to a deck overlooking the ocean and leading out onto the private beach. The dining room has a built-in seating area that looks out over the beach and the ocean waves and is right next to the kitchen which has all the modern conveniences like stainless steel appliances, Viking dual ovens, and a breakfast bar. On the second floor, you will find three of the estate’s four bedrooms, the master suite has vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, an outdoor deck, and an en-suite bathroom with a marble shower/soaking tub and bidet. There is a second oceanfront bedroom with deck access and an additional bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor.

The fourth bedroom is located on the first floor and is currently being used as an office space. Outdoors, there is a two-car garage and driveway that could fit an additional two cars if needed.