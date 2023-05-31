Here Are Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in Pacific Palisades

Photo: Getty Images

These Plant-Based Options Are for Locals or Those Visiting

By Zach Armstrong

Pacific Palisades offers an array of high quality restaurants in addition to its beautiful beach views and affluent neighborhoods. For locals or those visiting who are vegan or are looking to try plant-based options, here are some restaurants they can try out according to HappyCow.net. 

Thai Vegan III

This restaurant, located at 17338 Sunset Blvd, offers menu items such as Thai curries, fried rice and noodle dishes, various stir fries, papaya salad and other salads. It is open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

The Draycott

This restaurant, located at 15255 Palisades Village Lane, offers vegan options including squash with cooked mixed greens, butternut squash soup and mixed green salad. Hours vary by days of the week. 

Pearl Dragon

This restaurant, located at 15229 Sunset Blvd, serves vegetable-based options including vegetable spring rolls and potstickers, avocado tempura, avocado on crispy rice, veg fried rice, veg noodle stir fry, tofu lettuce cups, salad with tofu. Hours vary by days of the week. 

Juicy Ladies

This restaurant, located at 17361 W Sunset Blvd (at PCH), is an organic juice bar & cafe with vegan, vegetarian, paleo and keto options. Menu items include the Vegan Bacon Avocado Wrap, Falafel Wrap And Juicy Special Burger. Hours vary by days of the week.

