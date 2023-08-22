Here’s How Much Rain Tropical Storm Hilary Gave Pacific Palisades

Palisades Number Fell Behind That of Hollywood Reservoir, Beverly Hills and Supulveda Canyon

Tropical Storm Hilary discharged an unprecedented volume of rain onto the region. Some localities experienced substantial flooding, and the storm’s duration led to an accumulation of precipitation equivalent to a full year’s worth.

According to Patch, who based data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, the measuring station closest to the Pacific Palisades, situated at Big Rock Mesa in Malibu, registered a total of 4.41 inches of rainfall by Monday morning.

This number fell behind that of Hollywood Reservoir at 4.92 inches, Beverly Hills at 4.8 inches, Supulveda Canyon at 4.91 inches, Topanga at 4.74 inches and Monte Nido at 4.65 inches. Palisades’ number surpassed that of Downtown Los Angele at: 3.34 inches, Leo Carrillo State Beach at 4.39 inches, Calabasas at 3.98 inches, Agoura Hills at 3.95 inches, Cheeseboro Canyon at 3.52 inches and Agoura Hills at 3.95 inches.