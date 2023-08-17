Here’s What’s on the Menu During The Draycott’s Happy Hour

The Draycott Is Hosting Happy Hour Events on Weekdays From 2:30 p.m. And Concluding at 5:30 p.m.

By Zach Armstrong

The Draycott is hosting Happy Hour events from July 21 to Dec. 31 on weekdays from 2:30 p.m. and concluding at 5:30 p.m. Purchases during Happy Hour contribute to local charity partners, as funds are raised and awareness is generated each month.

For those interested in partaking in the restaurant’s charitable Happy Hour opportunity, this is what’ll be on the menu.

English Pea Dip: $8

Misty Point Oysters: $3 each

Boujis Fries: $8

Shrimp Cocktail: $12

Marinated Olives: $5

Pigs in a Blanket: $8

Wagyu Sliders: $5 each

The Draycott is located at Palisades Village at 15255 Palisades Village Ln. To make reservations, go to https://resy.com/cities/la/the-draycott?date=2023-08-17&seats=2.