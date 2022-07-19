Hiker Hoisted to Saftey by LAFD

Hiker hoisted to safety in Trippet Ranch area Friday

A hiker was rescued hiking in the Topanga-area Friday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on July 15, around 5:20 p.m. in Topanga State Park in the area near Trippet Ranch.

LAFD ground and air crews responded to the scene and aided the Los Angeles County Fire Department in conducting an air hoist of the victim.

The LAFD has not released any further information about the age, gender, condition, or circumstances surrounding the victim other than that they were transported to a local hospital.

In a Tweet, however, the victim seems to indicate they had recovered from the incident.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved in rescuing me on that day,” reads the Tweet. The LAFD and other hikers that took the time to get me the help I needed.”

In the Tweet, which was a reply to an LAFD incident report on the rescue, the victim added that they were looking to return a sweater a stranger gave them during the rescue.

“To the kind stranger who left a sweater behind to shade me from the sun. Please PM me so we can return it,” reads the Tweet.

The LAFD wrote the following in reply:

“The men and women of LAFD were honored to be of assistance in your time of need. Please accept our best wishes in your swift and complete return to wellness.”