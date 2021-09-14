Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades

LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center
By Chad Winthrop
A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a local trauma center following a fall while hiking near Pacific Palisades over the weekend.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 11:06 a.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains on the Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail.
LAFD ground and air crews responded to an adult female hiker with a wrist injury and possible loss of consciousness following a fall while on or near the trail.
A hovering LAFD Rescue Helicopter hoisted the woman abroad and transported her to a regional trauma center for further treatment.
No further details are available.