Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades

LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center

By Chad Winthrop

A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a local trauma center following a fall while hiking near Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 11:06 a.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains on the Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail.

LAFD ground and air crews responded to an adult female hiker with a wrist injury and possible loss of consciousness following a fall while on or near the trail.

A hovering LAFD Rescue Helicopter hoisted the woman abroad and transported her to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

No further details are available.