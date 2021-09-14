Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.

LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center

By Chad Winthrop 

A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a local trauma center following a fall while hiking near Pacific Palisades over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 11:06 a.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains on the Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail. 

LAFD ground and air crews responded to an adult female hiker with a wrist injury and possible loss of consciousness following a fall while on or near the trail. 

A hovering LAFD Rescue Helicopter hoisted the woman abroad and transported her to a regional trauma center for further treatment. 

No further details are available.

