Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook
* Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Second Palisades Victim Identified in Fatal Plane Crash
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles coroner identifies Jill Young as second victim in September 11 Van Nuys plane crash By Sam Catanzaro The...
Television Stolen, Vandalism Arrest: Palisades Crime Update
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home burglary resulting in a...
Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
4.6 Quake Felt in Palisades
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Last Day to Vote in Pacific Palisades Community Council Elections
Polls close at 5 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Today–September 18–is the last day to vote in the Pacific Palisades Community...
Charges Filed Against Man for Sexually Assaulting Elderly People, More Victims Possible
Juan Victor Mendoza faces four felony charges Prosecutors have filed charges against a man for sexually assaulting elderly victims at...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results for LA County
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
