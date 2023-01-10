Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail

LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday a little before 12:30 while hiking near the Temescal Ridge Trail.

“An adult female suffered a lower leg injury while hiking on or near a remote trail. Firefighters made initial contact by ground, provided initial treatment and support, and moved her to an area suitable for LAFD Air Ops to perform a hoist operation,” the LAFD said in an incident alert.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.