Hiker Rescued in Topanga State Park

A hiker was rescued Sunday morning from a remote area of Topanga State Park, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Paramedics were lowered from LAFD helicopters to assess and treat a 53-year-old male hiker at 9:32 a.m. on Temescal Fire Road. The hiker was reported to be in a difficult-to-access location within the park.

The incident, identified as INC#0566, prompted a coordinated response involving multiple LAFD units, including ground and air teams.

The hiker’s condition was not immediately disclosed.

The rescue involved units from Fire Station 23 and several others from the West Bureau and Council District 11.