Hiking Group Meets at Trailer Canyon Trailhead

Photo: Getty Images

The Hike Lasts for Over Five Miles. Attendees Are Asked to Bring Water And Hiking Shoes.

By Zach Armstrong

A local resident has created a group to “find like minded people who love hiking, exercise, fun and fresh air” that meets at Trailer Canyon trailhead on Michael Lane in Pacific Palisades.

“We meet at 8:20 and will begin no later than 8:30. We start at a high elevation and just keep getting higher (no pun intended). Even though this has a lot of uphill, the elevation is spread out so it’s never very steep.” an organizer stated on meetup.com. “The hike starts just a few blocks away from the Santa Ynez trailhead. This is a dog-friendly hike.”

The hike lasts for a little more than five miles. Attendees are asked to bring water and hiking shoes. There is paid parking at the parking lot at the trailhead with a $12 fee. There is free parking along Sunset Blvd.

The address is Temescal Gateway Park, 15601 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades. The next meetup is Sunday, July 16. For more information, go to https://www.meetup.com/temescal-canyon-hiking-group/.

