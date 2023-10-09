Hill Street Blues Creator’s Palisades Mansion Acquired by Media Investor at a Discount

The 1.4 Acre Estate was Designed by African-American Architect Paul Williams in 1937

Media financier Joe Ravitch, co-founder of the New York-based Raine Group, recently secured the purchase of a sprawling 10,900-square-foot mansion in Pacific Palisades for $25 million, according to The Real Deal. The impressive estate, located in the Riviera neighborhood, belonged to the late TV producer Steven Bochco’s estate.

Jesse Bochco, the son of the renowned creator behind hit shows like “NYPD Blue” and “Hill Street Blues,” acted as the seller in this high-profile transaction. The sale, although substantial, represented a notable discount from the property’s initial asking price, which stood at $35 million, reported Real Deal.

Designed by the prominent African-American architect Paul Williams in 1937, this 1.4-acre estate bears the signature of a creative genius who crafted residences for numerous celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Cary Grant, and Barbara Stanwyck.

Steven Bochco, a 10-time Emmy Award winner responsible for iconic TV series like “Hill Street Blues”, “Doogie Howser”, “L.A. Law,” and “Cop Rock,” initially acquired the property in 1997. Throughout his ownership, Bochco utilized the park-like grounds to host charitable events, attracting high-profile guests such as former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, according to The Real Deal. Bochco passed away in 2018 at the age of 74.