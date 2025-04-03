Historic Beethoven Market Reopens as Community-Centric Restaurant

Photo: Instagram: @beethoven.market

Originally established in 1949, Beethoven Market was a grocery store serving the community for 75 years

Beethoven Market, a longtime neighborhood staple in Mar Vista, reopened as a restaurant after an extensive renovation. Restaurateur Jeremy Adler and chef Michael Leonard debuted the reimagined space on March 29 at the corner of Palms and Beethoven Boulevards.

Originally established in 1949, Beethoven Market was a grocery store serving the community for 75 years. Adler, who purchased the market in 2023, aimed to transform the location into a neighborhood gathering place while preserving its historic charm. According to LA Eater, Adler restored the original wood ceiling and steel beams, and a vintage meat scale from the former store now hangs above the expediting station.

The new Beethoven Market features a menu blending California and Italian influences. Offerings include handmade pastas, pizzas, and entrees such as pork collar with roasted fennel and hanger steak with onion agrodolce. The restaurant will also showcase a custom-built rotisserie designed to recirculate chicken drippings back onto the meat. Former Cassia bartender Nicole Mitchell has developed a cocktail menu with creative spins on classic drinks, such as a tequila-based margarita with dry Curacao and a gin cocktail featuring Seville orange liqueur.

Fox 11 reported last year that some neighbors had expected a more traditional market-style café rather than a full-service restaurant. Others raised concerns about the restaurant’s liquor license and potential late-night noise. A petition circulated among residents opposing the license, the local outlet noted.

Beethoven Market will initially operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, extending to 10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The team plans to introduce weekday breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch in the coming months.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....
News, Real Estate

Former MTV Star Says Parents Forced to Sell Palisades Home Due to High Reconstruction Cost

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The home had been a “cherished” family residence for 37 years  Former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt said his parents...
News, Upbeat

London-Based Vocal Ensemble to Perform Renaissance Program as part of Music Guild Initiative

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Known for singing without a conductor, the ensemble emphasizes a chamber music approach to early choral music Stile Antico, a...
Dining, News

Mikomi Sushi Opens New Santa Monica Location

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The new location continues Mikomi Sushi’s commitment to serving sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls Mikomi Sushi, a well-regarded sushi restaurant...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Art Gallery Owner on Relocating to Santa Monica

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Bruce Lurie Owned What Was The Only Fine Arts Space in Palisades. The Gallery Has Found a New Life in...

Photo: PaliHigh.org
Hard, News

Dolphins Baseball Battles Through Early-Season Challenges

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping several close games by just one run The Palisades Dolphins baseball team...
Hard, News

County Report Finds Malibu School District Proposal Fails to Meet Standards: SMMUSD

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The LACOE feasibility study stems from a 2017 petition by the City of Malibu to form its own school district...

Photo: Heal The Bay
Hard, News

Nonprofit Warns of Heavy Metal Contamination in Santa Monica Bay

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

The contamination is linked to storm runoff carrying toxic debris from burned structures and scorched land in the Palisades, Topanga,...

Photo: carusocan.com
Hard, News

Caruso Sets Expected Timeline for Palisades Village Reopening: Report

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Caruso recently told a local outlet that bringing life back to the village is essential Palisades Village remains closed in...
Hard, News

County Moves to Clear Fire Debris from Unresponsive Properties

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

The County plans to launch additional efforts, using data and community partners to reach roughly 1,000 unresponsive owners The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Spending an Afternoon at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

April 1, 2025

Read more
April 1, 2025

Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information. Go To https://t.co/EeP5ZuEnF3 For Tickets and More Information.#amusementpark #rides #rollercoaster #summer #spring...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

USC Launches Free Soil Testing to Assess Post-Fire Contamination

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Residents Can Submit Samples to Check for Lead and Other Toxins A new program led by researchers at the University...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

City Councilmembers Move to Update Wildfire Hazard Zones in Response to New State Maps

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

The motion calls to strengthen brush clearance laws, pointing to disparities between private property owners and state agencies In response...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Launches Public Search for New City Manager

March 31, 2025

Read more
March 31, 2025

Nationwide Job Posting Seeks Leader to Guide City’s Future The City of Santa Monica has officially launched a nationwide search...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR