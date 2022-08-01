A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...
Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools
August 2, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council to vote on bill that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers...
Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Candidate Statements
August 1, 2022 Palisades News
PPCC area and at-large elections 2022 candidate statements Read the candidate statements for the 11 candidates vying for seats on...
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere
July 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property By Dolores Quintana Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has...
Mid-Century Pacific Palisades Pierre Koenig-Designed Mansion on Market
$4.5 million price tag for property By Dolores Quintana The mansion designed by architect Pierre Koenig for Robert and Alice...
LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium
Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...
Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized
July 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988
Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
Hike With a Cop in Pacific Palisades This Weekend
This Sunday, 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a “hike with a...
Palisades Auto Thief Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree
Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion
July 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Pizzana opening Silverlake location By Dolores Quintana Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening...
Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging
July 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
