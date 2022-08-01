Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.

Video

Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail

August 2, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Veterans, Video

Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire

August 2, 2022

Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

August 2, 2022

LA City Council to vote on bill that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers...
News, Video

Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022

August 1, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council Candidate Statements

August 1, 2022

PPCC area and at-large elections 2022 candidate statements Read the candidate statements for the 11 candidates vying for seats on...

Photo: The Beverly Hills Estates.
News, Real Estate

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Buy $27 Million Estate Near Paul Revere

July 30, 2022

Duo buy 10,779 square foot Brentwood Park property By Dolores Quintana Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA (United Talent Agency) has...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Pacific Palisades Pierre Koenig-Designed Mansion on Market

July 29, 2022

$4.5 million price tag for property By Dolores Quintana The mansion designed by architect Pierre Koenig for Robert and Alice...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium

July 29, 2022

Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...
Video

Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized

July 29, 2022

The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988

July 29, 2022

Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
News

Hike With a Cop in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

July 29, 2022

This Sunday, 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a “hike with a...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Palisades Auto Thief Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree

July 29, 2022

Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...
Food & Drink, Video

What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

July 28, 2022

Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...

Photo: Facebook (@PizzanaLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brentwood Pizzeria Continues Rapid Expansion

July 27, 2022

Pizzana opening Silverlake location By Dolores Quintana Soon after opening a new location in the Valley, Pizzana is now opening...
Video, Wellness

Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging

July 27, 2022

WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...

