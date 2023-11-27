Holiday Boutique & Sale Coming to Malibu

Photo: Getty Images

Attendees Can Expect Original Paintings, Photography, Mosaic Tile, Jewelry, and More

Malibu Art Association’s Holiday Boutique & Sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at Malibu Bungalows, located at 21201 PCH at Las Flores, Malibu, CA.

The Malibu Art Association describes this event as the most anticipated art show and sale of the season. Attendees can expect original paintings, photography, mosaic tile, jewelry, and more, making it an ideal place to find gifts for everyone on their list.

The event promises live music, a food truck, and two days filled with joyous celebrations, camaraderie, and art that feeds the soul.

For more information, go to https://malibuartassociation.com/.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Downtown SM Eatery Closes Its Doors

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @palisadesnews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

L.A. Times Takes Legal Action Over Official’s Intoxication During Palisades Fire

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

A Court Petition States That the Department Did Not Discipline Those Involved By Zach Armstrong City News Service is reporting...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

“Grandmother of the Internet” Sharla Boehm’s Home Lists for $5.45M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

She Passed Away Earlier This Year Shortly After the Death of Her Husband By Zach Armstrong A five-bedroom, five-bathroom $5.45...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Castellammare Property on Market for $3.6M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Thoughtful Design and Expansive Windows Seamlessly Connect the Dwelling to a Terraced Garden This Mid-Century home at 320 Bellino Dr....

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Michael Lane Home Lists for Under $2M

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Spanning a Well-Crafted Area of 2,435 Square Feet Across Three Levels The $1.8 million townhouse located at 1694 Michael Ln...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Winter Wonderland Coming to Palisades

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Santa Claus Photo-Ops and More By Zach Armstrong Lighting of the tree, strolling entertainment, and more is hitting Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: High School Student Athlete Makayla Cox Making a Difference!

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Fifteen-Year Old Founder of “Clean up the Beach” Urges Individuals to “Be Nice”  To Venice!  By Nick Antonicello Being a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Feeding Birds at Santa Monica Pier Now Prohibited

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Studies Show Bacterial Readings by the Pier Could Be Related to Pigeon Droppings The Santa Monica City Council recently passed...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Burglars Apprehended After Stealing Safe From Resident

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Reports Indicated a Suspicious Vehicle Was Observed Leaving the Area On Nov. 21, around 12:45 PM, Santa Monica Police Department...

Photo: Ryan Tanaka
Dining, News

Promenade Restaurant Undergoes Transformation

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

Its New Executive Chef Brings Over Two Decades of Culinary Expertise From Michelin-Starred Restaurants Twelve Twelve Santa Monica has unveiled...

Photo: Instagram: @the_draycott
Dining, News

French Cuisine Residency Comes to Palisades Village

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Palisadians Don’t Have to Travel to Paris By Zach Armstrong Throughout the end of the year, Vincent Samarco of the...

Photo: Instagram: @GeoffreysMalibu
Dining, News

Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal Coming to Malibu Restaurant

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Discounts for Children 12 Years and Younger By Zach Armstrong To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Geoffrey’s Malibu located at 27400...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Hotel Reaches Agreement with Striking Workers

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

It Is the First Hotel in Santa Monica to Reach an Agreement Amid Citywide Hotel Sector Strikes and the Fifth...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Throws Metal Pole Onto Pacific Coast Highway

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

The Suspect Initially but Then Grabbed Another Stick and a Frying Pan On Nov. 10, the Santa Monica Police Department...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @palisadesnews The holidays...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR