Holiday Boutique & Sale Coming to Malibu

Attendees Can Expect Original Paintings, Photography, Mosaic Tile, Jewelry, and More

Malibu Art Association’s Holiday Boutique & Sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at Malibu Bungalows, located at 21201 PCH at Las Flores, Malibu, CA.

The Malibu Art Association describes this event as the most anticipated art show and sale of the season. Attendees can expect original paintings, photography, mosaic tile, jewelry, and more, making it an ideal place to find gifts for everyone on their list.

The event promises live music, a food truck, and two days filled with joyous celebrations, camaraderie, and art that feeds the soul.

For more information, go to https://malibuartassociation.com/.